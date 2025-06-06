Knicks to Pursue Mavericks’ Jason Kidd for Head Coaching Job
The New York Knicks are considering all their options to replace Tom Thibodeau this summer, and one of them happens to be an old friend of Jalen Brunson's.
Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd is reportedly on New York's radar, and the Knicks plan to ask Dallas for permission to pursue Kidd as their next head coach, Marc Stein of The Stein Line wrote Friday.
"The New York Knicks are expected to formally request permission to speak to the Dallas Mavericks' Jason Kidd about their coaching vacancy in coming days, league sources say," Stein wrote. "New York has interest in hiring Kidd after firing Tom Thibodeau earlier this week. That interest has since been described by league sources as serious.
"A precise hierarchy of potential Knicks targets to replace Thibodeau has yet to emerge, but some in league coaching circles believe that Kidd—who gave Knicks star guard Jalen Brunson his first role of prominence in the NBA during their one season together in Dallas in 2021-22—is at the top of New York's wish list."
Kidd closed out his 19-year NBA career on the Knicks back in 2013 and previously interviewed for the Knicks' head coaching job before the organization brought on Thibodeau. Stein noted that Kidd "was said to have impressed Knicks brass" during his interview process.
Kidd coached Brunson for just one season in 2021-22, helping the star guard enjoy a breakout campaign in Dallas before he secured his bag with the Knicks in free agency the summer afterward. The two reportedly parted on good terms. "The relationship me and J-Kidd have is very unique," Brunson said after his move to New York.