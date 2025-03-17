Knicks’ Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart Reunite With Donte DiVincenzo in Funny New Ad
The NovaKnicks are back.
Months after the New York Knicks traded away Donte DiVincenzo to the Minnesota Timberwolves in a blockbuster deal, the former Villanova star has once again teamed up with his old college teammates... in a March Madness ad for AT&T.
DiVincenzo spent just one season playing with Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart (and was later joined by Mikal Bridges that offseason) before being sadly cast out of the Villanova alumni clique last September. The sharp-shooting guard made a career-high 283 three-pointers while shooting 40% from beyond the arc in New York, but his long-range buckets couldn’t keep the so-called “NovaKnicks” together.
Since joining Minnesota, DiVincenzo has mostly stayed quiet about his surprising trade, though a video of his heated moment during the Timberwolves' preseason game against the Knicks did make the rounds on social media last year.
What's past is in the past—but the NovaKnicks will live on forever in memory, as the new March Madness ad seems to suggest.
Check out the funny clip below:
RIP the Villanova Knicks. It was a good run while it lasted.