Knicks, Josh Hart Make Franchise History in Victory Over Mavericks
For the New York Knicks Tuesday, making history was twice as nice.
The Knicks—a franchise as old as the NBA itself—saw an individual and a team record fall in New York's 128–113 win over the Dallas Mavericks.
First, guard Josh Hart recorded his ninth triple-double of the season—the most in one season in Knicks history. He broke a record previously set by Hall of Fame guard Walt Frazier way back in 1968 as a rookie. Hart had six triple-doubles last season, which tied for fifth in franchise history.
Center Karl-Anthony Towns also recorded a triple-double in the win, making Tuesday's game the first in New York history where two Knicks teammates had triple-doubles.
Hart finished his evening with 16 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists. Towns contributed 26 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists.
Even as questions remain about how they will hold up in the playoffs, there's no denying the Knicks can fill up the stat sheet.