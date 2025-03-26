SI

Knicks, Josh Hart Make Franchise History in Victory Over Mavericks

In New York's long history, Tuesday's game was totally unique.

Patrick Andres

Josh Hart prepares to pass during the Knicks' game against the Hornets Thursday.
Josh Hart prepares to pass during the Knicks' game against the Hornets Thursday. / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
In this story:

For the New York Knicks Tuesday, making history was twice as nice.

The Knicks—a franchise as old as the NBA itself—saw an individual and a team record fall in New York's 128–113 win over the Dallas Mavericks.

First, guard Josh Hart recorded his ninth triple-double of the season—the most in one season in Knicks history. He broke a record previously set by Hall of Fame guard Walt Frazier way back in 1968 as a rookie. Hart had six triple-doubles last season, which tied for fifth in franchise history.

Center Karl-Anthony Towns also recorded a triple-double in the win, making Tuesday's game the first in New York history where two Knicks teammates had triple-doubles.

Hart finished his evening with 16 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists. Towns contributed 26 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists.

Even as questions remain about how they will hold up in the playoffs, there's no denying the Knicks can fill up the stat sheet.

More NBA on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Patrick Andres
PATRICK ANDRES

Patrick Andres is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He joined SI in December 2022, having worked for The Blade, Athlon Sports, Fear the Sword and Diamond Digest. Andres has covered everything from zero-attendance Big Ten basketball to a seven-overtime college football game. He is a graduate of Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a double major in history .

Home/NBA