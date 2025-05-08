Josh Hart Had Funny Reaction to Fire Alarm That Interrupted His Press Conference
Josh Hart was shocked no one else was alarmed during his press conference Wednesday night.
The New York Knicks guard was sitting at the podium to meet the media after his team's 91-90 win over the Boston Celtics when something bizarre happened. A fire alarm went off at the TD Garden in Boston, and no one seemed to react. Hart had a hilarious response to that midway through one of his answers.
"No one else is worried about that? All right," he said before carrying on for his answer.
Video is below.
That's an incredibly relatable response.
TD Garden was actually evacuated shortly after the game ended but the reason for the alarm is still being investigated.
The arena later released a statement saying, "Fire alarm went off tonight post game and arena was evacuated. No one was injured. The cause of the fire alarm is currently under investigation."
That's good news.
Unfortunately for the Celtics, that was the best news they got on the night. The Knicks overcame a 20-point deficit to win the game and take a 2-0 lead in the series. The defending champions are now in a big hole they have to dig themselves out of.