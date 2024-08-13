Knicks’ Precious Achiuwa Shares Wild Video of Him Walking With Two Big Lions
New York Knicks forward Precious Achiuwa is no stranger to going up against basketball's lions, having navigated parts of four postseason series across his four-year NBA career. However, this offseason, Achiuwa has upped the ante by appearing to walk a pair of actual lions.
On his Instagram Monday, the Memphis product posted a video in which he walked two of the big cats by the tail in Zambia.
"Real killers but we tryna make your nervous system feel safe," Achiuwa wrote as a caption for the video—which was accompanied by three other shots of him posing with the lions lest haters think it's fake.
Zambia, a mid-sized republic in southern Africa, has one of the largest populations of lions in the world.
Achiuwa is a native of Nigeria, and has done much to support NBA initiatives in Africa.
The forward played in 74 games with the Toronto Raptors and New York in 2024, averaging 7.6 points and 6.6 rebounds per game.