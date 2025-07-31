Knicks Reportedly Agree to Massive $150 Million Extension With Mikal Bridges
The New York Knicks are extending forward Mikal Bridges on a four-year, $150 million contract extension, ESPN's Shams Charania reported Thursday. Per Charania, the deal includes a player option for the 2029-30 season and a trade kicker, which gives Bridges a bonus if the Knicks decide to trade him at some point.
Bridges receives an extension from New York after averaging 17.6 points, 3.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game in his first season with the Knicks. Bridges started all 82 games this past season, and was a crucial part of helping the Knicks reach the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time since 2000.
Bridges particularly came up clutch in the postseason, especially when he helped the Knicks seal their comeback win during Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals by stealing the ball from Celtics' Jaylen Brown in the final seconds of overtime.
The 28-year-old spent the first four-and-a-half seasons of his career with the Suns before getting traded to the Nets in 2023 and then dealt to the Knicks last summer. After a strong first year with the Knicks, Bridges will remain part of their core for at least the next four years as they chase their first championship since the early 1970s.