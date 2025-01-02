Knicks Rookie Pulls Off Rare Move Just Hours After Scoring 36 Points in G League Game
Tyler Kolek began his 2025 by dominating a G League game for the Westchester Knicks. The former Marquette guard played 40 minutes in the Wednesday afternoon game, scoring 36 points and adding 11 assists in the 117–114 overtime win over the Indiana Mad Ants.
His day was far from over.
After dominating the 1 p.m. ET game in Westchester, Kolek made his way down to Manhattan, suiting up for the New York Knicks for their game against the Utah Jazz. He chipped in 12 minutes, scoring two points and adding four assists for New York, which was without star point guard Jalen Brunson in the game. The Knicks won 119–103.
"It's more mental than anything. Obviously two guys go out with injury, so you kinda got to step in and be ready no matter the circumstances," Kolek said after the double-header.
Kolek's feat was rare, but not unheard of. Jordan Farmar became the first player in league history to play in games at both levels in the same day back in 2007.
Kolek has been a role player for the Knicks this season, averaging 2.4 points in 20 games this season. He likely endeared himself to his NBA teammates by pulling double duty on Wednesday, when the team needed him most.