Knicks Set to Formally Interview Fourth Coach in Search for Tom Thibodeau Replacement

Karl Rasmussen

New Orleans Pelicans associate head coach James Borrego
New Orleans Pelicans associate head coach James Borrego / Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images
The New York Knicks moved on from head coach Tom Thibodeau after the team was eliminated in the Eastern Conference finals by the Indiana Pacers. Since Thibodeau's departure, the organization has been linked with various potential replacements, a number of whom they've been turned down in their attempt to interview.

According to ESPN's NBA insider Shams Charania, the Knicks are adding another name to the list of coaches they will be conducting a formal interview with. New York is set to meet with New Orleans Pelicans associate coach James Borrego. He joins Mike Brown, Taylor Jenkins and Micah Nori as the coaching candidates to schedule formal interviews with the organization.

Borrego has some experience as a head coach. In 2015, he was the Orlando Magic's interim coach after the team fired Jacque Vaughn. After that, he joined the San Antonio Spurs an assistant under Gregg Popovich before he landed another head coaching gig with the Charlotte Hornets in 2018, where he remained until 2022. He then went to the Pelicans as an associate head coach under Willie Green.

Now, he'll have the opportunity to take one of the hottest coaching jobs in professional sports as the Knicks desperately look to make an NBA Finals appearance for the first time since 1999.

