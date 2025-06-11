SI

Every Team Known to Have Rejected Knicks' Request to Interview Their Coach

The Knicks have requested to speak with the head coach of multiple teams as they seek to replace Tom Thibodeau.

Eva Geitheim

Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd.
Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd. / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
After making the surprising decision to fire Tom Thibodeau fresh off an appearance in the Eastern Conference finals, the New York Knicks are searching for their next head coach. However, they are approaching the search in an unusual manner—by requesting to interview multiple head coaches from other teams that are, from what is known, not looking to leave their current team.

So far, the Knicks have requested permission to speak with Atlanta Hawks head coach Quin Snyder, Dallas Mavericks coach Jason Kidd, Houston Rockets coach Ime Udoka, and Minnesota Timberwolves coach Chris Finch, per ESPN's Shams Charania. All four teams have rejected the Knicks’ request.

Here's a look at each coach's profile.

Coach Knicks Have Requested to Speak With

Current Team

Years of Head Coaching Experience

Head Coaching Record

Jason Kidd

Dallas Mavericks

9 total, four with Mavericks

362-339

Chris Finch

Minnesota Timberwolves

5

209-160

Ime Udoka

Houston Rockets

3 total, two with Rockets

144-102

Quin Snyder

Atlanta Hawks

11, three with Hawks

458-363

Kidd was previously part of a similar scenario. While he was the coach of the Brooklyn Nets in 2014, he was allowed permission to speak with the Milwaukee Bucks. That summer, the Nets would trade Kidd to the Bucks for two second-round picks. With the Mavericks rejecting the Knicks' request to speak to Kidd, this scenario does not appear like it will be happening again.

Typically, teams find their next head coach by hiring a prominent or up and coming assistant. For teams that want a head coach with greater experience, they might choose a coach that was good, but was fired from their most recent position, like former Denver Nuggets coach Michael Malone, who won a title just two years ago.

Instead, the Knicks have been trying to speak with other head coaches that currently have jobs, but their attempts have proven unsuccessful thus far.

