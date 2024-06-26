Report: Knicks Intend to Sign Forward OG Anunoby to Lucrative Five-Year Deal
The centerpiece of one of last season's flagship NBA trade appears to be staying put.
The New York Knicks intend to sign forward OG Anunoby to a five-year, $212.5 million contract once free agency opens on Sunday, according to a Wednesday afternoon report from Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.
Reports emerged Monday that Anunoby, 26, would decline his 2025 player option and become a free agent. The Knicks' reported retention of Anunoby comes less than 24 hours after New York struck a deal to acquire forward Mikal Bridges from the Brooklyn Nets.
The Knicks went 50-32 last season—their best record since 2013—and reached the Eastern Conference semifinals for the second straight year.
Much of the injury-riddled team's success is attributable to Anunoby, who the team acquired from the Toronto Raptors on Dec. 30.
While battling injuries, the Indiana product averaged 14.7 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game in 2023-24.