SI

Report: Knicks Intend to Sign Forward OG Anunoby to Lucrative Five-Year Deal

New York appears in line for a big offseason.

Patrick Andres

May 19, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks forward OG Anunoby (8) celebrates his three-point shot against the Indiana Pacers during the first quarter of Game 7 of the second round of the 2024 NBA playoffs at Madison Square Garden.
May 19, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks forward OG Anunoby (8) celebrates his three-point shot against the Indiana Pacers during the first quarter of Game 7 of the second round of the 2024 NBA playoffs at Madison Square Garden. / Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The centerpiece of one of last season's flagship NBA trade appears to be staying put.

The New York Knicks intend to sign forward OG Anunoby to a five-year, $212.5 million contract once free agency opens on Sunday, according to a Wednesday afternoon report from Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Reports emerged Monday that Anunoby, 26, would decline his 2025 player option and become a free agent. The Knicks' reported retention of Anunoby comes less than 24 hours after New York struck a deal to acquire forward Mikal Bridges from the Brooklyn Nets.

The Knicks went 50-32 last season—their best record since 2013—and reached the Eastern Conference semifinals for the second straight year.

Much of the injury-riddled team's success is attributable to Anunoby, who the team acquired from the Toronto Raptors on Dec. 30.

While battling injuries, the Indiana product averaged 14.7 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game in 2023-24.

Published |Modified
Patrick Andres

PATRICK ANDRES

Patrick Andres has been a Staff Writer on the Breaking & Trending News Team at Sports Illustrated since 2022. Before SI, his work appeared in The Blade, Athlon Sports, Fear the Sword, and Diamond Digest. Patrick has covered everything from zero-attendance Big Ten basketball to a seven-overtime college football game. He is a graduate of Northwestern University.

Home/NBA