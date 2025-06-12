SI

Knicks Getting Snubbed for Another Head Coach Interview Led to Lots of Jokes

What in the world is going on?

Kristen Wong

New York Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau reacts during the first quarter against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Madison Square Garden.
New York Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau reacts during the first quarter against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Madison Square Garden. / Brad Penner-Imagn Images
In this story:

The city that never sleeps definitely isn't getting any shut-eye after the New York Knicks received yet another rejection in their so-far futile head coaching search.

A little over a week since the Knicks fired Tom Thibodeau, the franchise has seemingly been making calls to every NBA franchise asking to interview their head coach. The Knicks' first pair of rejections came from the Minnesota Timberwolves and Houston Rockets, who wanted to hold on to Chris Finch and Ime Udoka, respectively.

The Dallas Mavericks soon followed suit, making clear that Jason Kidd wasn't going anywhere. Then, on Wednesday evening, the Atlanta Hawks were the latest to firmly close the door in New York's face by denying them permission to speak with Quin Snyder.

It's been nothing short of a coaching search fiasco for the Knicks after they parted ways with Thibodeau, who had just led the team to its first appearance in the conference finals in 25 years. It's also one of the weirder happenings in recent NBA history, as other teams don't seem to appreciate the Knicks' desperate efforts to poach their head coach this offseason.

Fans made lots of jokes at the expense of the Knicks about their out-of-luck hiring woes:

More NBA on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Kristen Wong
KRISTEN WONG

Kristen Wong is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. She has been a sports journalist since 2020. Before joining SI in November 2023, Wong covered four NFL teams as an associate editor with the FanSided NFL Network and worked as a staff writer for the brand’s flagship site. Outside of work, she has dreams of running her own sporty dive bar.

Home/NBA