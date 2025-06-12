Knicks Getting Snubbed for Another Head Coach Interview Led to Lots of Jokes
The city that never sleeps definitely isn't getting any shut-eye after the New York Knicks received yet another rejection in their so-far futile head coaching search.
A little over a week since the Knicks fired Tom Thibodeau, the franchise has seemingly been making calls to every NBA franchise asking to interview their head coach. The Knicks' first pair of rejections came from the Minnesota Timberwolves and Houston Rockets, who wanted to hold on to Chris Finch and Ime Udoka, respectively.
The Dallas Mavericks soon followed suit, making clear that Jason Kidd wasn't going anywhere. Then, on Wednesday evening, the Atlanta Hawks were the latest to firmly close the door in New York's face by denying them permission to speak with Quin Snyder.
It's been nothing short of a coaching search fiasco for the Knicks after they parted ways with Thibodeau, who had just led the team to its first appearance in the conference finals in 25 years. It's also one of the weirder happenings in recent NBA history, as other teams don't seem to appreciate the Knicks' desperate efforts to poach their head coach this offseason.
Fans made lots of jokes at the expense of the Knicks about their out-of-luck hiring woes: