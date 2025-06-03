SI

Knicks Superfan Ben Stiller Had Emotional Message for Tom Thibodeau After Firing

Stiller bid the Knicks coach adieu after news of his firing.

New York Knicks fans Timothee Chalamet and Ben Stiller sit courtside in Indiana for the Eastern Conference finals.
New York Knicks superfan Ben Stiller bid the franchise's now-former coach, Tom Thibodeau, adieu after Thibodeau was fired by the team on Tuesday following five seasons at the helm.

Thibodeau took the Knicks to their first conference finals in 25 years, but it wasn't enough to keep his job after the team fell in six games to the Indiana Pacers.

"I am a Tom Thibodeau fan," Stiller wrote on X. "He brought this team back. I felt he gave every bit of himself and was always looking to improve. I will always be grateful for how far he brought the Knicks. They are relevant again. They are championship contenders again. The Knicks became winners again with him. Thank you COACH THIBS."

Stiller wasn't done there with his praise of Thibodeau.

"We should all take Thibs out to dinner and thank him profusely one by one for the incredible work of the last 5 years and the excitement we have all felt that we didn't feel for a long time before he arrived. Respect and wishing him great success."

Thibodeau departs after leading New York to back-to-back seasons of 50-plus wins for the first time since the '90s, as well as taking the franchise to the Eastern Conference finals for the first time since 1999.

He went 226–174 in five seasons, and 24–23 in the postseason.

