Knicks to Interview Western Conference Assistant for Head Coaching Job

A coaching lifer could get his first crack at leading a team.

Patrick Andres

Micah Nori looks on against the Mavericks in the 2024 NBA playoffs.
Micah Nori looks on against the Mavericks in the 2024 NBA playoffs. / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
The New York Knicks appear set to interview a new candidate in their search for a head coach.

Minnesota Timberwolves assistant Micah Nori will interview for the position vacated when the Knicks fired coach Tom Thibodeau on June 3, according to a Tuesday morning report from Shams Charania of ESPN.

Nori, 51, has never led a team in a permanent head-coaching capacity. He has worked as an assistant since 2009 for five teams—the Toronto Raptors, Sacramento Kings, Denver Nuggets, Detroit Pistons and Timberwolves.

A fan favorite in Minnesota for his creative, folksy in-game interviews, Nori has had a front-row seat to the Timberwolves' rise to consistent NBA contender.

New York's coaching search has been reportedly futile so far, with a spate of other teams' head coaches said to have declined the Knicks' interview requests (including Nori's current boss, Minnesota coach Chris Finch).

Per Charania, former Cleveland Cavaliers, Los Angeles Lakers and Sacramento Kings coach Mike Brown and former Memphis Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins have also sat for interviews.

