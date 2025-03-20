Knicks Center on Injury Report vs. Hornets
The New York Knicks are facing off against the Charlotte Hornets, and they may have a surprise addition on the court in their matchup.
Backup center Mitchell Robinson, who hasn't played in back-to-backs since returning to the team from offseason ankle injury on Feb. 28, is listed as questionable for the matchup, according to New York Post reporter Stefan Bondy.
“We’ll deal with tomorrow, tomorrow,” Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau said via Bondy. “We’re just dealing with today, today.”
Robinson, 26, sat out when the team played the Los Angeles Clippers two weeks ago, one day after a game against the Los Angeles Lakers.
Robinson played in 17 minutes during the Knicks' 120-105 loss to the San Antonio Spurs, marking the first game this season where he has led the team in rebounds.
Robinson has made a huge difference for the Knicks since coming back, especially on the defensive end. The Knicks have had one of the best defenses in the league since Robinson came back, so having him on the court would be huge for New York.
The Knicks are hoping to wash the taste of the loss against the Spurs out of their mouths, so playing Robinson against the Hornets could be a way to help make that happen.
However, the Knicks should look at the grand scheme of the season and make sure that Robinson is healthy for the long run. Having him play against the Hornets could be a sign that his injury is improving, but the Knicks should have the macro goals for the season in mind as they navigate the final few weeks before the playoffs.
The Knicks are set to play against the Hornets at 7 p.m. ET from inside the Spectrum Center in Charlotte.
