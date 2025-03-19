Knicks' Josh Hart Reflects on Historic Season
No one can every deny that the New York Knicks have Hart.
Since arriving from the Pacific Northwest at the 2023 trade deadline, Josh Hart has made his mark as a fan favorite in Manhattan and has backed up such admiration with a career-best season.
In an interview with Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, Hart said that the key to his newfound success was the idea that he didn't have to "prove [himself] to anybody," reasoning he found a purpose in maximizing the talents of established teammates such as OG Anunoby, Mikal Bridges, Karl-Anthony Towns, and, of course, "Roommates Show" web series co-host Jalen Brunson.
"We’ve got JB, KAT, Mikal, and OG. How can I help these guys maximize their opportunities, kind of be a servant for them, and also be available for [head coach Tom Thibodeau]?" Hart rhetorically asked. "I think I took that mentality and went with that. It opened doors for me that I didn’t think were possible or were in my vision at the time."
"My biggest thing is I want to make sure these guys are good, and I want to make sure they get the recognition, contracts, and accolades that come with being in their position."
Taking care of others has helped Hart take care of himself: he is currently working on a four-year, $80.9 million contract with the Knicks and has landed his name in an elite spot in the franchise's history books.
In Monday's one-sided win over the Miami Heat, Hart posted his eighth triple-double of the season and the 14th of his career, all in a Knick uniform. The seasonal output tied a Knicks record set by the legendary Walt "Clyde" Frazier more than five decades ago as he is currently averaging 14.2 point, 9.8 rebounds, and 5.7 assists per game.
Hart has 15 more opportunities to take the record for his own, beginning with Wednesday's visit to San Antonio (8 p.m. ET, MSG).
"I think this is the first year for me that I feel like I solidified myself in being a good player in the league," Hart iterated. "I wasn’t worried about trying to prove myself to anybody."
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns as and so much more!