Tracy Morgan Posts Comical Update After Health Scare at Knicks Game
Tracy Morgan felt that his beloved New York Knicks put up a sick effort on Monday night.
The actor and comedian offered a positive update on Instagram after a health scare forced him to leave his usual courtside seat at Madison Square Garden. Morgan was seated for the Knicks' recent tilt against the Miami Heat but left in a wheelchair after vomiting all over the MSG floor midway through the third quarter.
"Thank you for all your concern! I'm doing ok now and doctors say it was food poisoning," Morgan wrote on a post that depicted him offering a thumbs up in a hospital bed. "Appreciate my MSG family for taking such good care of me and I need to shout out the crew that had to clean that up. Appreciate you!"
Morgan, 58, fully intends to return to MSG, which released a statement saying it would happily welcome him back. He even jokingly planned to turn the incident into a valuable sabermetric, believes he's conjured up a foolproof way for the Knicks to win.
"More importantly, the Knicks are now 1-0 when I throw up on the court," Morgan noted. "So maybe l'll have to break it out again in the playoffs."
As powerful as Karl-Anthony Towns' one-man show was, the Knicks (43-24) hit an undeniable stride after Morgan was forced to leave. To Morgan's point, the Knicks ended the third quarter on a 24-6 run after he left with New York leading by six. The Knicks won the game 116-95 to secure their first season sweep of the hated Heat since the 1992-93 campaign.
Morgan will have to be a little patient to make his MSG return, as the Knicks face a back-to-back on the road beginning on Wednesday in San Antonio (8 p.m. ET, MSG).
