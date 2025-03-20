Knicks Could Put Center Back on Trade Block
New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson has had a positive impact on the team since his return to the lineup on Feb. 28.
For the most part, Robinson has affected the team's defense, which struggled mightily without him for the first two-thirds of the season.
While Robinson has been strong, Bleacher Report writer Dan Favale believes he could find himself on the trade block once again this offseason.
"Robinson on a $12.9 million expiring deal has to be the first name on the docket. The New York Knicks otherwise lack real matching salary — unless you think they'll break up the remaining three Villanova Wildcats, move OG Anunoby or consider cutting bait on the Karl-Anthony Towns experiment," Favale writes.
Robinson's expiring contract could draw interest as a trade chip, and the Knicks could benefit from that if they don't feel like paying their backup center $13 million.
If Robinson can stay healthy next season, where he is expected to play at a level higher than where he's currently producing, he will likely warrant a raise in the 2026 offseason, and the Knicks won't be able to keep him at his current price or higher.
The Knicks have to pay Mikal Bridges a new contract that summer, and the team will likely have a hard time paying both what they are worth, similar to how New York was unable to keep both OG Anunoby and Isaiah Hartenstein this past summer unless one took a significant pay cut.
Therefore, the Knicks should at least look into the idea of dealing Robinson just to see what he could fetch on the open market. It may turn out in the positive for New York as it looks to improve the roster and continue the momentum from the past three seasons.
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns as and so much more!