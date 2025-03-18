Knicks' Mitchell Robinson Has Best Day Since Return
The Miami Heat did little to cool Mitchell Robinson, who earned his busiest day yet upon returning to the New York Knicks.
The Knicks' statistical fortunes have undoubtedly flipped upon Robinson's return to the metropolitan lineup, albeit in the more subtle categories: since he first took the floor this season back on Feb. 28, for example, New York boasts the second-best defensive rating in basketball and is allowing the fourth-fewest second chance points per game.
Monday's visit from Miami gave Robinson his most impactful game by conventional means to date: it what was his busiest night on this NBA circuit to date (just under 24 minutes), Robinson fell just one rebound short of a double-double while scoring a season-best 10 points in a 116-95 victory.
"I feel good, finally getting the rhythm back a little bit," Robinson said in video from SNY. "Basically, just keep moving."
Robinson was a force on both sides of the ball as the Knicks (43-24) completed a season sweep of the hated Heat for the first time since 1992-93. Five of his nine rebounds gave the Knicks second chances on the offensive end while he also clamped Miami down to the tune of two blocks and steals each.
The return of Robinson gives the Knicks a unique lineup opportunity, one where they can play twin seven-footers with varying skillsets: whereas Robinson is one of the few traditional centers left in the modern Association, Karl-Anthony Towns is capable of both posting and heaving from all areas of the floor. Towns was more than keen to showcase those talents on Monday, notably scoring 15 consecutive points at the onset of the second period to help the Knicks erase an early deficit.
It has certainly given head coach Tom Thibodeau something to think about,
"When you have him and KAT out there together, you have two seven-footers and then when OG [Anunoby's] out there on the line with them, he's just so long. The basket's protected but I think the rim protection, his ability to get out on the perimeter, defend pick-and-rolls, challenge shots, cover a lot of ground, and make a second and third effort ... you see more and more multiple effort plays from him."
"When you have two seven-footers out there, if you get by one, you have another waiting at the rim. I think that has a huge impact on the game."
Robinson will look to keep the momentum rolling on Wednesday when the Knicks return to action against the San Antonio Spurs (8 p.m. ET, MSG).
