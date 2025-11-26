Injury Timeline Revealed for Knicks' Landry Shamet

New York Knicks guard Landry Shamet suffered a shoulder injury during a recent matchup against the Orlando Magic, and his history with that shoulder caused fans and commentators to fear the worst. However, we may not have seen the last of the 28-year-old guard this season after all, given information from a new update.

"New York Knicks guard Landry Shamet will be re-evaluated in four weeks with a right shoulder sprain, sources tell ESPN," Shams Charania wrote on Twitter. "Shamet has been one of the league's top shooters — 42.4% from 3 — and had emerged as a starter before sustaining the shoulder injury."

New York Knicks guard Landry Shamet will be re-evaluated in four weeks with a right shoulder sprain, sources tell ESPN. Shamet has been one of the league's top shooters -- 42.4% from 3 -- and had emerged as a starter before sustaining the shoulder injury. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 26, 2025

Fans were immediately delighted by the news, saying, "Better news than I was expecting heal up Landry", "Rest up for the Finals" and "Considering how bad it looked at first, this seems like pretty good news to me".

It's still not ideal news, and the Knicks will miss Shamet for the four weeks he is expected to miss. The suspected timeline was much more dismal, however, given Shamet's previous injury to the same shoulder. When he dislocated the shoulder in October 2024, he elected not to have season-ending surgery, and returned to the team in a few months.

The decision not to have surgery in 2024 left Shamet more susceptible to injuries like this one.

The shoulder appeared dislocated when Shamet collided with Magic center Wendell Carter Jr., but the injury has been listed as a sprain via ESPN in the days since. Given the new injury timeline, Shamet's earliest possible return date is December 25, when the Knicks are scheduled to play the Dallas Mavericks.

Knicks' Landry Shamet in 2025

Nov 19, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) and guard Landry Shamet (44) celebrate after Shamet makes a go ahead three point basket against the Dallas Mavericks during the fourth quarter at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Shamet had been emerging as a necessary talent on the roster, racking up double-digit point totals in the three consecutive games before the injury. His breakout performance made the injury all the more heartbreaking, especially considering the possibility that it may have ended his tenure with the Knicks.

Shamet put up a season-high 36 points in the Knicks' November 14th game vs. the Miami Heat.

OG Anunoby, who is recovering from a hamstring injury, is expected to be evaluated in the next few days as his two-week recovery period is coming to an end (the injury took place during the same Knicks vs. Heat game).

The Knicks will prepare to play the Charlotte Hornets without either player for their last game of this road trip. The Hornets are 4-13, 12th in the Eastern Conference.

Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!