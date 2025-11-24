Knicks' Landry Shamet Earns Rare 2k Upgrade

The New York Knicks are dealing with a tough injury blow, but there's one silver lining lighting up the gaming world.

Landry Shamet just earned a rare four-point boost in his NBA 2K26 rating, climbing from a 73 to a 77 overall in the latest update.

The timing couldn't be more bittersweet, as the 28-year-old guard is now sidelined with a shoulder injury that's threatening his season.

Landry Shamet's 2K rating bumped a rare 4 points pic.twitter.com/HuMCQyC3qy — New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) November 24, 2025

The November 2K26 update saw Shamet join Grayson Allen with 4-point upgrades, while Daniss Jenkins topped everyone with a stunning 9-point boost and Derik Queen earned six points.

Career-High Performance Before Injury

What makes this rating bump even more impressive is that it came because of Shamet's absolutely incredible on-court performances just before he went down.

The dude was on fire. He dropped a career-high 36 points against the Miami Heat, lighting it up for 30 points in the second half alone.

That game showed everyone why he earned his spot on this Knicks team in the first place. Before that monster performance, he was putting up double figures consistently, showing he could be more than just a bench shooter.

For four straight games, Shamet was delivering the goods, and 2K Games clearly noticed how much he was helping the Knicks win.

The Shoulder Problem Returns

But then a weekend game against Orlando happened. Shamet crashed hard into a screen set by Magic center Wendell Carter Jr. early in the first quarter, and his right shoulder appeared to dislocate.

He immediately headed to the locker room, cradling his arm, and the Knicks ruled him out for the rest of the game. It's the same shoulder that gave him problems during last year's preseason, which he rehabbed instead of having surgery on. That decision is now coming back to haunt him, as the shoulder vulnerability has struck again.​

Mikal Bridges was able to give some idea of his status after the game.

"Dealing with probably same shoulder thing. Praying for best & hoping everything OK. Def. going to need him. I saw him at half. He said he was OK. As long as he's OK, his mental is OK. He knows more than me, but he's in good spirits," he said.

Who Steps Up Nets?

Now the Knicks have a major problem on their hands. With Shamet out and OG Anunoby already dealing with a hamstring strain, the Knicks are stretched thin.

Miles McBride figures to get more minutes and could slide into a bigger role, possibly even starting. Second-year guard Tyler Kolek might finally get his shot to prove he belongs in the rotation as a backup floor general. The Knicks will need their depth players to deliver in a big way.

Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!