Knicks Get Landry Shamet Back, But He's No Savior

The New York Knicks were without Jalen Brunson (sprained right ankle) and Mitchell Robinson (injury management) for their game last night against Golden State, but they did welcome back Landry Shamet after missing two months with a right shoulder sprain thanks to being bulldozed on a screen set by Wendell Carter Jr of the Magic.

The 28-year-old guard knocked down his first three with just under six minutes to go in the first quarter and looked comfortable in his return. The Knicks are getting Shamet and Josh Hart, who just returned after an eight-game absence with an ankle sprain, back at the perfect time. Both bring much needed defense, hustle and effort, something the team has lacked during this recent malaise.

The Struggling Knicks Can Use Shamet's Fire And Desire

Over the summer, Shamet stuck around the New York area, awaiting a contract and working as an unpaid credentialed photographer for USTA at the U.S. Open. The sharpshooter didn’t know if he’d have a job this season when he re-upped with the Knicks on an Exhibit 9 deal, which is a non-guaranteed training camp invite that protects the team from injury costs during the pre-season.

New York also signed Malcolm Brogdon and Garrison Mathews to non-guaranteed deals even though there was only room for one roster spot with the club financially restricted by the second apron. It was an open competition that Shamet won after eking out Mathews and Brogdon retired.

The eight-year pro had an up and down season during his first year in orange and blue. After Washington declined his $11 million option, Shamet signed a non-guaranteed deal with the Knicks last off-season. He became a favorite of Tom Thibodeau during training camp, averaged 10.8 points during the pre-season and appeared set to make the opening night roster.

Nov 17, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; New York Knicks guard Landry Shamet (44) dribbles the basketball against the Miami Heat during the third quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Those plans were altered when 2018 first-round pick dislocated that same right shoulder in a pre-season game against the Hornets. He was waived as the Knicks juggled the salary cap and awaited to see if Shamet could avoid surgery. The Westchester Knicks drafted him, allowing the journeyman to rehab with organization. He signed back on in late December, played some games in the G-League and was good as new, albeit a bit rusty.

Despite being in and out of the rotation all year, Shamet finished the regular season on a high note, averaging 12.2 points and shooting 49% (33-67) from long distance during the final ten games. That wasn't enough to be a part of Thibodeau's playoff rotation. That changed after the Knicks lost the first two games against the Pacers in the Eastern Conference Finals.

With the Knicks on the road and ropes in game three, Shamet was thrown into the fire and helped spark the Knicks erase a 20-point deficit. In his first non-garbage time minutes since the opening round against Detroit, Shamet was +12 in 11 minutes and made some key defensive plays.

Shamet Showed His Worth During The Playoffs

The most effective two-man lineup against Indiana (for either team, minimum 25+ mins played) was Shamet and Delon Wright, who both didn’t play the first two games of the series. They posted a net rating of +28.4 (123.9 Off-Rtg and 95.5 Def-Rtg) and helped the Knicks make it a series.

Shamet picked up where he left off and had a strong start to this season. He saw more minutes under new coach Mike Brown, even starting six games, and was one of the league's top shooters -- shooting 42.4% from 3 -- before getting hurt.

In mid-November, the career 38.6 percent 3-point shooter delivered the best game of his career in a win against Miami, with a career-high 36 points and all 19,000 fans inside Madison Square Garden chanting his name. Shamet became the first reserve in franchise history to score 30+ point on 10+ made field-goals in a single half. That game helped catapult the Knicks to Vegas and into the NBA Cup Quarterfinal.

Shamet's Career Night Helped Send The Knicks To Vegas

Over the last two seasons (66 games), Shamet is shooting 40.2% from long range. He’s always shot ready and is an off-ball gravity weapon. He’s a prototypical 3-and-D guy. The Kansas City native is a strong defender, making players feel him with physicality. He’s strong guarding on and off ball with aggression and enough agility to make it work.

While his presence boosts the backcourt depth and bench unit, don't expect Shamet to save the season. But his dependability and New York grit back will be a big shot in the arm.