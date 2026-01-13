Josh Hart Gets Real About His Knicks Role

Josh Hart breathed new life into the New York Knicks last night, something the team saw coming during their skid in his absence.

Hart's importance to the team is now undeniable, and while he remains humble on the subject, he is well-aware of his place on offense. Hart logged 18 points with three rebounds and six assists against the Portland Trail Blazers in his 31 minutes on the floor, helping the team to their ultimate 123-114 victory.

“Offense is complementary," Hart said. "What I bring to this team is toughness, physicality, those extra effort plays, plays that get guys going. That’s what I try to do. Offense, it’ll be there some games. Some not. But I build my game off of toughness.”

“So no matter what I’m doing, I’ve gotta make sure I bring the physicality and toughness to start the game and have that be a contagious thing and if guys aren’t doing that, hold them accountable.”

A Knicks fan Twitter (now X) account put it more bluntly, with a video of a character laughing in exasperation with the caption, "Josh Hart realizing his job is just fixing the mistakes made by people who makes twice his salary."

Josh Hart realizing his job is just fixing the mistakes made by people who makes twice his salary pic.twitter.com/x4oIynMiSG — Big Knick Energy (@BigKnickEnergy_) January 11, 2026

Of course, Hart would never say so. Hart has been praised for his leadership on the team and his maturity during moments of adversity, particularly early this season, when a nerve issue in his shooting hand resulted in fewer minutes on the floor. Hart maintained a team-focused mindset, and the team seems to rely on him heavily for the cohesion and resilience his attitude offers.

Hart On Knicks' Recent Struggles

Hart missed eight games after suffering an ankle injury against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Christmas Day, and he was sorely missed. The Knicks are still missing Landry Shamet, who has been cleared for contact activities in practice but is not yet ready to return, and possible trade chip Guerschon Yabusele, who is day-to-day with a quad injury.

Hart also weighed in on the Knicks' four-game losing streak, which occurred in his absence, pointing to the long season and wealth of opportunities ahead to be great.

Jan 11, 2026; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Trail Blazers forward Toumani Camara (33) drives to the basket past New York Knicks guard Josh Hart (3) during the first half at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Jaime Valdez-Imagn Images | Jaime Valdez-Imagn Images

“So now it’s like OK, I don’t wanna say I have a break, but I’m not having these games, and down the line I have more to tap into," Hart said. "And by the way there’s highs and lows. It’s an 82-game season. If we go on a 10-game winning streak, no one remembers the four-game losing streak.”

The Knicks (now 25-14) play the 9-30 Sacramento Kings next, in a road matchup on Jan. 14.

