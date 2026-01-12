Knicks Star Silences Critics With Dominant Play vs. Trail Blazers

The New York Knicks haven’t been playing the best brand of basketball since defeating the San Antonio Spurs to win the 2026 Emirates NBA Cup a few weeks ago.

​The extra game in their schedule, which led to a lack of rest for about a month, coupled with an injury to Josh Hart, seemed to knock the team out of whack. The Knicks entered their game against the Portland Trail Blazers, losing five out of their last six games, and were in need of a spark.

In his return to the lineup, Hart provided that. He played 31 minutes, and New York picked up right where it left off when he was in the lineup last on Christmas Day against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Hart scored 18 points, providing his normal amount of energy and winning plays to help get the team over the hump. He stuffed the stat sheet with three rebounds, six assists, two steals and one block.

OG Anunoby silencing critics with improved performance

His return certainly made a positive impact on the team, but he isn’t the only player who stepped up when the Knicks needed him most. OG Anunoby deserves a lot of credit for how strongly he finished the game.

During the team’s recent skid, Anunoby has begun to draw the ire of some people for his performance. Earning nearly $40 million for the 2025-26 season, expectations are high for what he should bring to the team.

Like some of his other teammates, he went into a lull over the last few weeks. His defense remains stellar, but his 3-point shot disappeared, leading to a void in the offense to fill.

Against the Trail Blazers, Anunoby showed just how impactful he can be and why he is in the discussion as a possible first-time All-Star this season. New York has the reigning Clutch Player of the Year in Jalen Brunson on their roster, but it was the dynamic two-way wing who led the team down the stretch this time around.

OG Anunoby took over down stretch against Trail Blazers

Jan 5, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; New York Knicks head coach Mike Brown talks to forward Og Anunoby (8) in the first half against the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

With the Knicks trailing by one point with 4:15 remaining in the game, Anunoby knocked down a 3-pointer to give New York a two-point lead. They wouldn’t relinquish that lead the rest of the evening, and he had an imprint on that.

On the next Portland possession, Anunoby recorded a steal. Pushing the ball in transition, he found Miles McBride behind the 3-point line, who knocked down a jumper to give the Knicks a five-point lead.

It isn’t something that will be possible against every team, but it is worth keeping an eye on the lineup that head coach Mike Brown closed the game with against the Trail Blazers.

Karl-Anthony Towns was sent to the bench with 9:24 remaining in the game and didn’t check back in. Mitchell Robinson, who took his spot at that point, checked out with 1:53 remaining, with McBride replacing him.

That left Anunoby manning the middle as New York’s center, surrounded by Brunson, McBride, Mikal Bridges and Hart.

A small-ball lineup with that kind of versatility on the defensive end and spread offense could be a weapon for the Knicks to deploy the rest of the season to take advantage of some matchups.

