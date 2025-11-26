Bold Predictions for Knicks vs. Hornets NBA Cup Showdown

The New York Knicks travel to Charlotte for a critical NBA Cup clash against the struggling Charlotte Hornets, seeking to keep their quarterfinal hopes alive with a dominant road performance. Here's what our staff has to say about the matchup.

Henry Brown

The Knicks haven't performed as smoothly in NBA Cup seeding games as they have in recent years, but Karl-Anthony Towns' comeback game may be just the boost that New York needs in handling the Charlotte Hornets for their midweek duel.

He's coming off the best game of his season, scoring 37 points on 70% shooting from the field to disrupt a nasty slump, and just some of that production should be able to make up for OG Anunoby's prolonged absence. Newfound momentum should be enough to keep his numbers flowing, even with Mitchell Robinson returning to action in occupying the lane, as the Hornets are short on disruptors who can get in the way of a perimeter-dwelling big like Towns. I predict that they win.

Knicks 109, Hornets 105.​

Anthony Rios

Look for the Charlotte Hornets to attempt a ton of three-pointers against a relatively weak New York Knicks perimeter defense. On the offensive side, I expect the all-star duo of Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns to lead the New York offense.

Towns will finish with yet another double-double to the surprise of no one, while Jalen Brunson will put on a scoring clinic, dropping 40+ points. The Knicks will win their third road game of the season.

Knicks 125, Hornets 111.​

Jayesh Pagar

The Knicks face a struggling Hornets team on a six-game losing streak tonight in Charlotte. The Hornets are 4-13 and decimated by injuries, with LaMelo Ball questionable and multiple key players sidelined.

Miles Bridges will need to carry an enormous load, but Charlotte simply lacks the firepower to hang with New York. The Knicks are coming off a dominant 113-100 victory over Brooklyn, where Karl-Anthony Towns exploded for 37 points and 12 rebounds.

Even without OG Anunoby and Landry Shamet, the Knicks have more than enough talent to handle this matchup. This is a crucial NBA Cup game for New York. They need to win both remaining games to control their destiny for the quarterfinals.

I expect Jalen Brunson to deliver another strong performance, potentially scoring 30+ points against Charlotte's struggling defense. Karl-Anthony Towns will dominate the paint, and Mikal Bridges should provide solid secondary scoring.

With Towns averaging 22.6 points and 12.4 rebounds over his last ten games, expect New York to control the paint and secure a crucial victory.​

Knicks 126, Hornets 114.​

Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!