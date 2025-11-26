Landry Shamet's Future With Knicks Looking Bleak

New York Knicks guard Landry Shamet sustained an injury to his shoulder during their recent game with the Orlando Magic, and while there hasn't been an official update on the player's status, it isn't looking good.

The shoulder, which looked dislocated after he collided with Wendell Carter Jr.'s screen, is the same one he dislocated in 2024. At the time, Shamet opted to return sooner rather than go the surgery route, but the decision left the shoulder more susceptible to future injuries like this one.

The Knicks re-signed Shamet three months after the injury compelled them to waive him in 2024, but they might not have that luxury if this one proves to be season-ending. He may be on the chopping block if it proves serious enough.

"I Could See New York Cutting Shamet"

"Shamet was having a tremendous start to the season after making the team in training camp," James L. Edwards III wrote in a recent Knicks mailbag for The Athletic. "He even has some starts under his belt. It’s hard not to feel for Shamet after all he’s been through the past year with the shoulder."

"Let’s say that Shamet is hypothetically out for two months or more. I don’t think the Knicks can afford to have him sitting on ice and not have another rotation player to replace him. So (again, this is hypothetical), I could see New York cutting Shamet — whose deal isn’t guaranteed until after the New Year but he can be traded after Dec. 15 — and signing, let’s say, Garrison Matthews, another shooter who was in line to make the Knicks’ roster out of training camp."

Shamet would be a serious loss for the Knicks. He currently leads the team with a 42.4% field goal percentage from three, averaging 9.3 points per game on the season, and had enjoyed three consecutive games with double-digit point contributions when the injury occurred. The 28-year-old veteran is currently listed out with a "sprained right shoulder", but he is still being evaluated.

In addition to Shamet, the Knicks are missing OG Anunoby, who will be evaluted again when the Knicks return home to New York.

The Knicks currently possess a 10-6 record (8-1 at home, 2-5 on the road). Their road trip, which Anunoby has missed with the left hamstring injury, concludes with this upcoming Charlotte Hornets matchup. Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart, despite their respective injuries, appear to be recovering well.

