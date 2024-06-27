Kyle Filipowski Had Sad Backstage Moment After Not Being Picked in NBA's First Round
Former Duke star Kyle Filipowski attended the first round of the 2024 NBA draft on Wednesday night hoping to hear his named get called by commissioner Adam Silver.
But instead of having his basketball dream come true at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, the 6'11'' forward, who spent two years with the Blue Devils, didn't go in the first round and will have to wait until Thursday's second round to find out where he'll be playing in the NBA.
Filipowski averaged 16.4 points and 8.3 rebounds a game in his sophomore season at Duke. On Wednesday night he was one of two players (Kansas' Johnny Furphy) who were invited to the draft but didn't make it out of the green room.
He was seen after the first round sharing a somber moment with his girlfriend:
That was a tough scene but Filipowski should be scooped up early in the second round, which starts at 4 p.m. ET on Thursday.