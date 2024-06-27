NBA Draft Grades: Zaccharie Risacher, Alex Sarr Earn High Marks as Frenchmen Go 1-2
1. Atlanta Hawks: Zaccharie Risacher
Risacher was long believed to have the inside track to the top spot, and any draft day drama was avoided when the Hawks made him the first pick. Is he likely to be a perennial All-Star? Perhaps not. But Risacher’s combination of size, feel and shooting ability give him a high enough floor and ceiling to justify this pick for an Atlanta organization that’s very much in limbo. In an ideal world, perhaps he turns into a complementary star like Khris Middleton in Milwaukee, but if nothing else, he should be a positive contributor for the Hawks for years to come.
Grade: B
2. Washington Wizards: Alex Sarr
In the eyes of many evaluators, Sarr is the most naturally gifted player in this class. The 7-footer is remarkably mobile for his size, giving him the ability to switch and protect the rim defensively. On the other end, his ability to stretch the floor gives him “unicorn” upside if he can continue to improve in dealing with physicality. For a Washington organization in full rebuilding mode, landing arguably the highest-ceiling player in this draft is a big win, and for Sarr, entering an organization that will be patient with his development is a good fit.
Grade: A
3. Houston Rockets: Reed Sheppard
The odds Sheppard would be the first college player off the board at this time last year would have been unthinkably long, but his special freshman season at Kentucky won over NBA executives in a hurry. Houston seems intent on pushing to compete sooner rather than later, and adding the best shooter in the draft in Sheppard fits that timeline well. Sheppard’s competitiveness and team-first play style fits well into the young Houston backcourt that also features Amen Thompson, Jalen Green and Cam Whitmore as well as veteran Fred VanVleet.
Grade: B+
4. San Antonio Spurs: Stephon Castle
There’s a high sense of urgency in San Antonio to surround Victor Wembanyama with pieces to help contend in the Western Conference. Drafting Castle makes a world of sense with that timeline as a versatile two-way wing with significant playmaking upside. He was outstanding during UConn’s national title run, especially on the defensive end, where he’ll make an impact right away. The swing skill is his three-point shot: If it becomes consistent, there’s a real chance Castle ends up being the best player in this draft class.
Grade: A
5. Detroit Pistons: Ron Holland
The first big surprise of draft night was the Pistons selecting Holland, who many pegged to be a draft day faller potentially into the late teens. From a talent standpoint, there’s some logic here for Detroit: Holland averaged nearly 20 points per game playing with G League Ignite this season and was thought of as arguably the top prospect in the country heading into the season before the Ignite setting exposed some of the flaws in his game. But the fit in Detroit is shaky given the Pistons are already heavily invested in another non-shooting wing in Ausar Thompson. Holland’s explosiveness in transition raises his floor, but this feels like a boom-or-bust selection by Detroit and one that could have potentially been made after trading back a few slots.
Grade: C
6. Charlotte Hornets: Tidjane Salaün
The draft’s French influence continues, with a third France native off the board in the first six picks. Salaun’s an impressive athlete who has shown signs of shooting promise, though he did shoot just 31.6% from three this season for Cholet in France. His fairly mechanical game creates some questions about scoring potential, but landing a big wing shooting prospect with size and explosiveness to play multiple positions is a solid outcome for Charlotte.
Grade: B
7. Portland Trail Blazers: Donovan Clingan
Clingan slid down the board slightly after many believed he could hear his name called in the first three picks, but his floor on draft night was always likely Portland at No. 7. It’s a major coup for Portland, picking up an elite rim protector prospect with Rudy Gobert–like upside without having to move up the board at the expense of future draft capital. Having dynamic young guards like Scoot Henderson, Shaedon Sharpe and Anfernee Simons setting Clingan up seems like an ideal way to maximize his offensive skill set as well.
Grade: A
8. Minnesota Timberwolves (via San Antonio Spurs): Rob Dillingham
Our first draft night trade! The Timberwolves moving up the board for Dillingham certainly classifies as a surprise. Fresh off a trip to the Western Conference finals, Minnesota adds the most electric scorer in this draft class. Dillingham’s slight frame has created concerns about how he’ll finish at the rim and defend at the next level, but you can’t deny his shot-making instincts. Plus, Minnesota seems like the ideal situation to insulate his weaknesses with rim protection from Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns and another scoring star in Anthony Edwards in the backcourt. This is a bit higher than I’d have expected to hear Dillingham’s name called, but the fit makes lots of sense.
Grade: B+
9. Memphis Grizzlies: Zach Edey
The two-time college National Player of the Year lands in the top 10 of the draft, with Memphis taking him at No. 9 after reportedly exploring trades to land Clingan. Edey going top 10 will certainly be polarizing, but his film from his senior year makes a strong case he’ll carve out a useful role in the NBA. His mobility remains a question, but Edey’s ability to punish smaller defenders, dominate the glass and protect the rim in drop coverage gives him a path to useful rotation minutes early for a Grizzlies team that needed size and is hoping to get back in the postseason picture.
Grade: B
10. Utah Jazz: Cody Williams
A bet on Williams is a bet on bloodlines, with his brother Jalen’s rapid ascent into a star for the Oklahoma City Thunder only adding to the intrigue in the smooth wing out of Colorado. Williams had an up-and-down season in Boulder, fighting off multiple injuries as he tried to carve out a role on a veteran Buffaloes squad. Williams’s length and finishing ability are impressive, and the upside if he puts it together is immense. This is a big swing for Danny Ainge and the Jazz brass, but one that could pay off if Utah can afford to be patient.
Grade: B-
11. Chicago Bulls: Matas Buzelis
Buzelis was believed to be heavily in play with Detroit at No. 5, but after the Pistons selected Holland, Buzelis slides all the way to his hometown Bulls at No. 11. There’s plenty of logic to this choice for Chicago, adding a big wing with high-level feel and explosive leaping ability. He shows flashes of blossoming into an impact NBA scorer, and if nothing else, he should be a connector offensively who is more than capable of holding his own on defense.
Grade: A-
12. Oklahoma City Thunder: Nikola Topić
If any team could afford to “redshirt” a talent like Topic, it’s Oklahoma City, given the war chest of future draft capital the Thunder have amassed. Topic, who tore his ACL earlier this year and may not be ready to play until the 2025–26 season, was believed by many to be a top-five talent in this draft class prior to the injury. There are some similarities here stylistically to Josh Giddey, once believed to be a key part of Oklahoma City’s future before struggles this season led to him being traded to Chicago. This won’t address the Thunder’s immediate needs as they push toward championship contention, but it’s yet another talented piece to add to the loaded young core in Oklahoma City.
Grade: A-
13. Sacramento Kings: Devin Carter
After reportedly exploring trade options, the Kings stay at No. 13 to take Carter, a plug-and-play backcourt piece fresh off winning Big East Player of the Year at Providence. Known as one of the most ferocious defenders in the class, Carter can team up with Keon Ellis and Davion Mitchell in Sacramento to form perhaps the best perimeter defense bench unit in the NBA. If he maintains the growth in his three-point numbers from his final season at Providence, he’s worth betting on as a guy who’ll outperform his draft stock.
Grade: A
14. Washington Wizards (via Portland Trail Blazers): Bub Carrington
Washington added this pick as part of the reported Deni Avdija trade and landed on Carrington, the DMV native who had an explosive first year at Pittsburgh. There are some valid concerns about his lack of physicality and ability to get to the rim, but Carrington’s shot creation ability off the bounce is as good as anyone’s in this class. Still just 18 years old, this is another developmental project for Washington, but one that fits its rebuilding timeline.