Kyle Kuzma Follows All Zero Box Score by Missing Two Layups in First Minute of Game 2
Kyle Kuzma struggled in Game 1 of the Milwaukee Bucks' playoff series against the Indiana Pacers. While Indiana took a 1-0 lead in the series, Kuzma was shutout across the box score going 0-for-5 from the field and accumulating zero points, rebounds, assists, steals or blocks.
Game 2 didn't get off to a much better start for Kuzma, as he blew two pretty easy layups in the very first minute.
On the very first posession of the game, Kuzma drove to the basket, stepped around a defender and missed a right handed layup. On the Bucks' second possession, Giannis Antetokounmpo found him under the hoop on the left side of the basket—Kuzma against went up and missed again from point-blank range.
By intermission Kuzma had finally gotten on the board by making the only other shot he took in the half, a layup with less than two minutes to go in the second quarter. He also made two free throws and added an assist.
Considering Kuzma scored 22 points in just 12 minutes in the Bucks final game of the regular season, this is probably not what Milwaukee imagined Kuzma doing in the postseason.