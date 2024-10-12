Kyle Kuzma Air Balled Four Shots in One Preseason Game vs. Raptors
The Washington Wizards beat the Toronto Raptors in NBA preseason action Friday night in the nation's capital. Kyle Kuzma had 22 points in 27 minutes for the Wizards and it is clear that heading into his eighth season he is working with a very green light in Washington.
Kuzma was 7-of-17 from the field in the game and shot 11 three-pointers. He made three of them.
He also air balled three of them.
In total Kuzma shot four air balls during the first half—three three-pointers and one free throw.
The good news is that this game didn't count. The bad news is that all four of these shots were captured on video. Even in an exhibition game, air balling four shots is a rough look. Especially when one is a free throw.
Kuzma, a career 73% free throw shooter, led the Wizards in scoring last season with 22.2 points per game. With highlights like these it's no wonder they finished with the second worst record in the NBA.