Kyle Lowry Makes Decision on Returning for 20th NBA Season

The six-time All-Star has spent the last two years with the 76ers.

Patrick Andres

Kyle Lowry gestures during a game against the Kings.
Kyle Lowry gestures during a game against the Kings. / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
For well-traveled guard Kyle Lowry, the ride isn't over just yet.

Lowry is signing a one-year contract with the Philadelphia 76ers to play a 20th NBA season, according to a Monday afternoon report from Shams Charania of ESPN. Lowry, a native of the City of Brotherly Love who will turn 40 in March, has spent the last two years with the 76ers.

In 2025, the Villanova product endured the worst season of his career by both traditional and advanced metrics. He averaged 3.9 points per game—the lowest scoring average of his career—and contributed his fewest win shares since his long-ago rookie year in 2007.

Lowry, who has been bandied about as a potential future talking head, remains best known for his nine-year stint with the Toronto Raptors from 2013 to '21. He made six All-Star teams with the Raptors and became a civic icon, helping the team win its first NBA title in 2019.

Philadelphia is coming off a 24–58 season, its worst since 2016.

