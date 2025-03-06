Kyrie Irving Channels Kobe Bryant in First Tweet Since Season-Ending Injury
Kyrie Irving is looking to find the bright side after suffering a torn ACL ended his season.
The Dallas Mavericks guard took to social media and tweeted a quote from Kobe Bryant to address his current situation. The tweet read, "'May you always remember to enjoy the road, especially when it's a hard one.' Black Mamba @kobebryant."
That Bryant quote has often been attributed to Bryant, and Los Angeles Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka famously recounted it during Bryant's memorial service in 2020.
For Irving, the quote reinforces what he said earlier in the week, when he went on Instagram to say that he would not let this injury be the end of his career, and that he would be back and better.
Irving's injury comes at a terrible time for the Mavericks, who are floundering in the Western Conference playoff chase. They currently occupy the 10th seed. His injury comes a few weeks after the franchise traded Luka Doncic for a package that included Anthony Davis, then lost Davis to injury as well.
Irving was having another excellent season for Dallas. The 32-year-old was averaging 24.7 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 4.6 assists in 36.1 minutes per game while shooting 40.1% from three-point range.