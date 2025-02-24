Kyrie Irving Downplays First Matchup Against Luka Doncic Since Trade to Lakers
For the first time since the Dallas Mavericks shockingly traded Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers, the Mavericks will take on their former superstar on Tuesday. The Mavericks surprised Doncic by trading him, and Doncic was initially upset to leave the team he planned to play for his entire career.
The matchup between the Mavericks and the former face of their franchise should attract significant attention on Tuesday, but Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving is viewing the contest as simply another "high level basketball game."
"High level basketball game," Irving told the media on facing Doncic and the Lakers. "A lot of good players on the floor at once. Outside of just the obvious of us being in L.A., being a former team of Luka's, obviously the narrative's already written. I don't know what else I can really add to that. I'm pretty much focused in telling my guys just to focus on the high level game we've got to win. I would love to get into the motions after the game with you, but before the game it's just about having fun and making sure that we lock in."
Irving continued: "They're gonna come in and be ready to play against us. Luka's obviously gonna have a lot of confidence that game. He played well last game, so he's feeling good, and we've just got to be aware of it."
Doncic is coming off his best game with the Lakers on Saturday in the team's 123–100 win over the Denver Nuggets. He scored 32 points with 10 rebounds, seven assists, and four steals.
Meanwhile, the Mavericks head into the game off of a blowout loss to the Golden State Warriors. Doncic should have the momentum, confidence, and motivation to make a splash against his former team, and perhaps make them regret their decision to trade him away.