NBA World Saluted Kyrie Irving for Shooting Free Throws After Suffering Scary Knee Injury
Attendees inside American Airlines collectively held their breath when Dallas Mavericks star guard Kyrie Irving went down with a knee injury late in the first quarter Monday. As he drove toward the hoop, Irving landed awkwardly and immediately held his left leg in pain.
His teammates and coaches quickly surrounded him, ready to help their leader off the floor. But he was determined to finish the play.
Sacramento Kings forward DeMar DeRozan fouled Irving on the play, leaving pending free throws as the star agonized in pain. Instead of immediately heading to the locker room, Irving was helped to the free-throw line for some unfinished business before he exited the game.
Anthony Davis helped Irving to the foul line, where he bravely sank both shots.
The NBA world quickly praised Irving for staying in the game for the free throws after the painful injury:
Much respect. "MVP" chants rained down from Mavericks fans through Irving's impassioned, determined moment.
The Mavericks later announced that Irving would not return to Monday night's game against the Kings due to a left knee sprain.