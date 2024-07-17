Mavericks Star Kyrie Irving Undergoes Surgery to Repair Broken Left Hand
Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving recently underwent surgery to repair a broken left hand, the team announced Tuesday.
The Mavericks stated that Irving suffered the injury earlier this month while training. There is no timetable for his recovery or return.
Irving is coming off his first full season in Dallas. In 58 games last season, Irving averaged 25.6 points per game on 49.7% shooting while logging 5.2 assists and 1.3 steals.
Alongside superstar Luka Doncic, Irving helped lead the Mavericks to the 2024 NBA Finals as the No. 5 playoff seed in the Western Conference. Dallas lost to the Boston Celtics in five games, but the Mavs look to be serious contenders in the West for years to come.
Irving, 32, will be paid $41 million next season and will hit free agency next summer unless he exercises his player option for the 2025–26 campaign worth $43.9 million.