Kyrie Irving Shared Classy Message About Karl-Anthony Towns After T-Wolves' Win
The Timberwolves kept their season alive Tuesday night with a hard-fought 105-100 win over the Mavericks in Game 4 of the Western Conference finals. The series now shifts back to Minnesota for Thursday night's Game 5.
Karl-Anthony Towns has taken some heat during the series for some bad shooting nights but he came up big in Game 4, scoring 25 points on 9-of-13 shooting and hit four of the five three-pointers he attempted.
Towns' bounce-back night didn't go unnoticed by Mavericks star guard Kyrie Irving, who shared a classy message for Minnesota's big man after the game, saying: "Despite the unfair criticism that he's received, he's a great player. I respect him. I know my teammates respect him. .. That's what great players do. They figure it out."
Game 5 should be a fun one. The winner of this series will face the Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals, which start on June 6.