SI

Kyrie Irving Shared Classy Message About Karl-Anthony Towns After T-Wolves' Win

Andy Nesbitt

May 28, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) reacts against the Dallas Mavericks during the fourth quarter of game four of the western conference finals for the 2024 NBA playoffs at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
May 28, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) reacts against the Dallas Mavericks during the fourth quarter of game four of the western conference finals for the 2024 NBA playoffs at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports / Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The Timberwolves kept their season alive Tuesday night with a hard-fought 105-100 win over the Mavericks in Game 4 of the Western Conference finals. The series now shifts back to Minnesota for Thursday night's Game 5.

Karl-Anthony Towns has taken some heat during the series for some bad shooting nights but he came up big in Game 4, scoring 25 points on 9-of-13 shooting and hit four of the five three-pointers he attempted.

Towns' bounce-back night didn't go unnoticed by Mavericks star guard Kyrie Irving, who shared a classy message for Minnesota's big man after the game, saying: "Despite the unfair criticism that he's received, he's a great player. I respect him. I know my teammates respect him. .. That's what great players do. They figure it out."

Game 5 should be a fun one. The winner of this series will face the Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals, which start on June 6.

Published
Andy Nesbitt

ANDY NESBITT