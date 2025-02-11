Austin Reaves Cracked Up When a Reporter Used a Normal Word He’d Never Heard Before
While Luka Doncic and LeBron James put on a show in the Los Angeles Lakers 132-113 win over the Utah Jazz on Monday night, it was Austin Reaves and Jaxson Hayes who got to sit at the podium postgame to talk to the assembled media.
Hayes was 6-for-6 from the field and tied his season-high of 12 points and caught lobs from LeBron and Luka on the Lakers' first two posessions of the game.
Reaves scored 22 points, led the team with nine rebounds, and added four assists. And then he learned a new word during his press conference. Kind of.
ESPN's Dave McMenamin wanted to know if Reaves appreciated seeing Luka's game up close. He prefaced it by saying, "as a basketball aficionado," which made Reaves interrupt him to ask what that was.
McMenamin explained that it meant fan and Reaves gave an even more amusing answer. "I'm a big fan. I don't know what word you just said."