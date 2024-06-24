Lakers' Austin Reaves Calls New Head Coach JJ Redick a 'Basketball Genius'
Last week, the news became official that JJ Redick, former sharpshooter, ESPN analyst, and podcast extraordinaire, would be the next head coach of the Los Angeles Lakers. Going with such an unknown quantity to lead the franchise means it is quite literally anybody's guess as to how the hire will pan out. But at least one Laker is high on his new boss.
Austin Reaves spoke to local media about the news over the weekend while hosting a basketball camp with his brother Spencer in Cabot, Arkansas. Per Cierra Clark of THV11, Reaves called Redick a "basketball genius" and expressed his excitement to play under the rookie coach.
"I've gotten to know JJ a little bit, going on his podcast during the middle of the year," Reaves told Clark. "He's a basketball genius, I think as everybody knows, and I think he's going to make a good coach. I can't wait to get to work with him. He actually texted me yesterday wanting to get on a call, so like I said I just can't wait to put our brains together to go and have a good year."
As he mentioned, Reaves has slightly more familiarity with Redick than some of his Lakers teammates. He appeared on Old Man and the Three back in December of 2023 and spent 45 minutes talking ball.
It's good for the Lakers that Reaves is willing to speak so highly of Redick because the 26-year-old forward is a critical part of L.A.'s plans, both now and in the future. On a roster that slants far older, Reaves' youth and room to grow helps the team plan for the long-term. In the short-term, he is already a tremendously useful asset.
In 2023-'24, Reaves averaged 15.9 points, 5.5 assists, and 4.3 rebounds per game. He played in all 82 regular season contests, a career high, and shot 36.7% from deep. His point forward tendencies helped take the load off LeBron James and cover for the Lakers' lack of a true point guard.
Reaves is a good player now who could become even better and gives the Lakers a lot of flexibility moving forward in terms of roster construction. Redick won't have much to worry about when it comes to the young wing if he continues on his current trajectory.