Lakers' Bronny James Opens Up on Spending Rookie Season With Dad LeBron
Bronny James officially wrapped up his rookie NBA season as the Los Angeles Lakers fell to the Minnesota Timberwolves during the first round of the playoffs on Wednesday. Bronny made history alongside dad LeBron James by becoming the first father-son duo to play in the NBA at the same time.
The rare opportunity to play with his father wasn't lost on Bronny, who called teaming up with his dad "a blessing" after the Lakers' season came to an end.
"It's a blessing," Bronny told FOX Sports. "Being able to learn from him, not only as a player, but as a dad. It's a different type of relationship. I try to take full advantage of it because it's something that a lot of people can't have. It was an amazing experience for me. And I'm looking forward to learning more from him, if he's still here or not, either way. But I'm just looking forward to it."
The feeling is mutual. Despite winning four NBA championships, four NBA MVPs, and becoming the league's all-time leading scorer among the many highlights of his career, LeBron called getting to play with Bronny the No. 1 accomplishment of his career.
“Number one for sure. That's easy," LeBron said Wednesday. "That's not even close. To be able to play the game that I love and to be able to be along my son this whole year has been one of the most gratifying, satisfying journeys I've ever been on."
It's unclear if Bronny will continue to play with LeBron going forward as the elder James did not officially confirm whether he will return or not next season. Bronny says he does not know whether his father will be back, but did say he hopes to play with his dad again.
"Yeah, for sure," Bronny told FOX Sports. "However long he can come back for, it's always a pleasure being around him. He's locked in. The stuff he does for his body and the preparation and stuff like that, I want to take full advantage of it."