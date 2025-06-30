Lakers in the Mix to Sign Former No. 1 Pick to Fill Center Void
In 2025, a reliable, willing center eluded the Los Angeles Lakers. Future Hall of Famer Anthony Davis reportedly had a longstanding reluctance to play the position, and found himself a member of the Dallas Mavericks by season's end.
Because of that, the Lakers will seemingly be center shopping when free agency opens Monday. According to veteran insider Marc Stein, the team has three targets in mind—including a former No. 1 overall pick.
Los Angeles will have interest in former Phoenix Suns and Portland Trail Blazers center Deandre Ayton, Stein wrote Monday afternoon. The Trail Blazers are reportedly in the process of buying out Ayton.
The Arizona product was the first pick of the 2018 draft by the Suns, and helped that franchise rebuild into a contender in the early 2020s. However, his play has slipped since he joined Portland via trade in Sept. 2023; his 2.8 win shares in '25 were a career low.
Other Lakers center targets, per Stein, include ex-NBA rebounding champion Clint Capela and ageless ex-Los Angeles big Brook Lopez.