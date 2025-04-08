Lakers GM Had Simple Theory for Believing Austin Reaves Would Fit With Luka Doncic
When the Los Angeles Lakers decided to trade Anthony Davis and Max Christie to the Dallas Mavericks for Luka Doncic, they recognized the implications the move could have on guard Austin Reaves.
Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka said that he thought of Reaves during the trade process since Reaves was close to both Davis and Christie. In addition, bringing in Doncic added another ball-handler to the team, which affects Reaves's touches and role for the Lakers.
"In the month long process of the Luka Doncic trade discussions, of course, you're thinking about the players you may possibly have to trade in a deal like that, AD and Max Christie," Pelinka told ESPN's Dave McMenamin. "[But] one of the people I was thinking of the most in my head was just AR, because I knew how close he had gotten to Max and AD and I knew bringing in another primary ball handler would have implications for him."
McMenamin added that Pelinka "insisted" he knew Reaves would remain equally important to the Lakers, even after adding Doncic.
"My theory is basketball geniuses that love to win, find ways to work and click together," Pelinka said. "And we knew LeBron was a basketball savant, wants to win at the highest level. Obviously Luka Doncic, basketball savant, wants to win at the highest level. And AR is coming into his own there. He gets the game, he sees it. He can fit, really, with anybody."
Lakers owner Jeanie Buss emphasized what Reaves means to the team. "The way he plays the game, fights for every ball, sacrifices his body, when you see somebody like that, you can't help but get drawn in and cheer for them," Buss told ESPN. "And he was that from day one ... he just keeps proving himself over and over and over again. ... We're just lucky to have him."
Though the Lakers brought in another superstar in Doncic to lead the team along with LeBron James, it appears they view Reaves as a key figure for the their team's future as well.