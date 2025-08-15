Lakers Insider Predicts How Much Austin Reaves Will Make on Next Contract
Los Angeles Lakers sharpshooter Austin Reaves has proven to be an invaluable member of the franchise, playing a significant role alongside LeBron James and Luka Doncic.
The 27-year-old Reaves is entering the final guaranteed season of a four-year, $53.8 million contract he signed in 2023. After next season, he has a player option for the 2026-27 season that is worth nearly $14.9 million. He is expected to decline and test free agency.
That, of course, is because he's worth about double that on the open market.
Lakers reporter Jovan Buha believes that Reaves could make somewhere between $30 and $35 million annually in his next deal.
"I think he's more like a $30 to $35 million per year player," Buha said. "If you look at some of the guys in that range, guys like Immanuel Quickley and Tyler Herro, I think Austin is easily in that class, and better than a lot of the guys in the $30 to $32 million range."
Buha believes that Reaves wants to be a "Laker for life."
"People around the league are penciling him in to make $30-plus million [next] summer, whether it's with the Lakers or someone else. I expect it to be with the Lakers. I expect him to re-sign on a multi-year deal, and I think that's the shrewd move from LA's part. He wants to be a Laker. He wants to be a Laker for life."
In 73 games last season, Reaves averaged 20.2 points and 5.8 assists on 46.0% shooting from the floor and 37.7% shooting from three.