JJ Redick Acknowledges Investigation of Jaxson Hayes After New Video of 2021 Incident

Hayes was arrested for the incident in 2021 and served community service time. He was not disciplined by the NBA.

Hayes was a member of the New Orleans Pelicans when the incident occured.
Saturday, TMZ released home security footage of an incident involving Los Angeles Lakers big Jaxson Hayes and his then-girlfriend that led to Hayes being arrested, tased and hospitalized. Later, he was sentenced to community service time and probation related to the incident. As the new video was released, the NBA announced it would re-open its investigation into the incident.

Lakers head coach JJ Redick spoke briefly on the incident, giving a statement which acknowledged awareness of the NBA's investigation.

"We're obviously aware that the investigation has been reopened and we're going to cooperate fully. But other than that, I'm not going to have another comment on that," Redick said according to Jovan Buha of The Athletic.

Previously, the incident was investigated by the league and no discipline was rendered. At the time, Hayes was on the New Orleans Pelicans, but the incident happened in Los Angeles during the NBA offseason.

Hayes was charged with 12 misdemeanors—which included inflicting corporal injury, destroying property, use of force, resisting a police officer, and using force and violence against an LAPD member according to a TMZ report—and pleaded no contest to false imprisonment and resisting an officer, while the 10 other counts were dropped. He was sentenced to three years of probation, 450 hours of community service and weekly domestic violence classes according to ESPN.

