SI

Lakers' JJ Redick Announces Future of 'Old Man & the Three' Podcast

As expected, the rookie head coach will be focused on the Lakers going forward.

Liam McKeone

Jun 24, 2024; El Segundo, CA, USA; The Los Angeles Lakers head coach JJ Redick speaks to the media during an introductory news conference at the UCLA Health Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 24, 2024; El Segundo, CA, USA; The Los Angeles Lakers head coach JJ Redick speaks to the media during an introductory news conference at the UCLA Health Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

JJ Redick went from NBA player to podcaster/media member to NBA head coach in record speed, getting hired by the Los Angeles Lakers this summer after spending the last few years in the media sphere. Now Redick must deal with the consequences of his choice to change careers—in particular, addressing the future of his intellectual property.

He did so on Monday. Redick uploaded what will likely be the last video for a long time onto his YouTube channel that boasts over a million subscribers to say thank you to his audience. He also took the time to address the future of the production company he helped found, ThreeFourTwo Productions, and his very popular Old Man & the Three podcast.

The new Lakers coach started the video by stating the obvious: He will not be participating in any new projects for the company or the podcast going forward as he shifts his complete focus to the upcoming season for Los Angeles. However, that does not spell the end of what he helped create.

"We are going to continue to operate," Redick said. "We are going to continue to put out content. There's some amazing stuff, a massive interview coming this week. I am not a part of it. But I just wanted a chance to have one final send-off to everyone who has subscribed, listened, watched. Thank you, guys. This is a new chapter, a new challenge in my life. I'm very excited about it. But I'm also very thankful for the last four years and everything we've been able to do.

"You are in good hands going forward with Jason (Gallagher), Tommy (Alter), Richie (Bozek), and the rest of the team at 342."

Redick doesn't give many specifics throughout the video but it seems like things will unfold the way you'd think. He will not be on the podcast anymore and his involvement in the production company as a whole will be much more limited, if not taken off his plate entirely, as he shifts into the coaching stage of his life. It is a job that famously requires quite a bit of attention so Redick will be a little busy for the foreseeable future.

The Old Man & the Three will continue, however. It will be interesting to see how the content shifts without Redick's input and participation as a former player talking ball.

Published
Liam McKeone

LIAM MCKEONE

Liam McKeone is a Senior Writer for the Breaking & Trending News Team at Sports Illustrated. In addition to his role as a writer, he collaborates with other teams across Minute Media to help define his team’s content strategy. He has been in the industry as a content creator since 2017, and prior to joining SI in 2024, Liam worked for NBC Sports Boston and The Big Lead. In addition to his work as a writer, he has hosted the Press Pass Podcast covering sports media and The Big Stream covering pop culture. A graduate of Fordham University, Liam is always up for a good debate and enjoys loudly arguing about sports, rap music, books, and video games. Liam has been a member of the National Sports Media Association (NSMA) since 2020.

Home/NBA