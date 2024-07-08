Lakers' JJ Redick Announces Future of 'Old Man & the Three' Podcast
JJ Redick went from NBA player to podcaster/media member to NBA head coach in record speed, getting hired by the Los Angeles Lakers this summer after spending the last few years in the media sphere. Now Redick must deal with the consequences of his choice to change careers—in particular, addressing the future of his intellectual property.
He did so on Monday. Redick uploaded what will likely be the last video for a long time onto his YouTube channel that boasts over a million subscribers to say thank you to his audience. He also took the time to address the future of the production company he helped found, ThreeFourTwo Productions, and his very popular Old Man & the Three podcast.
The new Lakers coach started the video by stating the obvious: He will not be participating in any new projects for the company or the podcast going forward as he shifts his complete focus to the upcoming season for Los Angeles. However, that does not spell the end of what he helped create.
"We are going to continue to operate," Redick said. "We are going to continue to put out content. There's some amazing stuff, a massive interview coming this week. I am not a part of it. But I just wanted a chance to have one final send-off to everyone who has subscribed, listened, watched. Thank you, guys. This is a new chapter, a new challenge in my life. I'm very excited about it. But I'm also very thankful for the last four years and everything we've been able to do.
"You are in good hands going forward with Jason (Gallagher), Tommy (Alter), Richie (Bozek), and the rest of the team at 342."
Redick doesn't give many specifics throughout the video but it seems like things will unfold the way you'd think. He will not be on the podcast anymore and his involvement in the production company as a whole will be much more limited, if not taken off his plate entirely, as he shifts into the coaching stage of his life. It is a job that famously requires quite a bit of attention so Redick will be a little busy for the foreseeable future.
The Old Man & the Three will continue, however. It will be interesting to see how the content shifts without Redick's input and participation as a former player talking ball.