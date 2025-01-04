Lakers' JJ Redick Has Blunt Three-Word Response to Criticism From Charles Barkley
The NBA product has been a subject of debate over recent years, particularly with ratings lower this season. Some analysts have pointed to teams overly relying on the three-point shot, but Los Angeles Lakers coach JJ Redick believes negative talk about the sport from its analysts is turning some fans away.
"If I'm a casual fan and you tell me every time I turn on the television that the product sucks, well, I'm not going to watch the product," Redick said in December.
NBA analyst and Hall of Famer Charles Barkley ended up slamming Redick for his take on TNT Thursday.
"He said something about we're the reason people ain't watching this crappy product we got," Barkley said. "Yeah, us. Like we out there jacking up a hundred threes a night. JJ ... you come for the king, you better not miss. 'Cause I can get you brother. 'Cause remember I got your Lakers games. You can't hide them flaws they got. You just a dead man walking. They got rid of Frank Vogel who did a good job. They got rid of Darvin Ham who did a good job. If you came out there thinking you were going to change things with that same ugly girl you went on the date with—the Lakers stink.
"He came in there thinking I can make this thing work. Hell you can. Put some makeup on that pig. The Lakers stink man. Come on man."
On Friday, Redick shared that he was sent the video of Barkley. "Literally don't care," he said.
To further his point, Redick revealed he did not finish watching the video. He said his heart rate was at 64 watching the video, and remained at the same level as he watched. He added, "I have other thoughts, but don't care."
Redick and the Lakers take on the Atlanta Hawks on Friday.