SI

Lakers' JJ Redick Had Classy Message for Anthony Davis Ahead of Los Angeles Return

Redick had nothing but great things to say about his former All-NBA center.

Liam McKeone

JJ Redick only coached Davis for half a season but had high praise for his former player
JJ Redick only coached Davis for half a season but had high praise for his former player / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

All eyes are on Crypto.com Arena on Tuesday night as Luka Doncic faces his old team, the Dallas Mavericks, for the first time since he was unceremoniously traded to the Los Angeles Lakers ahead of this year's deadline. It's natural for that storyline to get most of the attention, but there's another worth noting—Anthony Davis, sent to the Mavs in exchange for Doncic, will face the Lakers crowd as an opponent for the first time since 2018.

Ahead of the matchup Lakers head coach JJ Redick made sure to deliver a classy message to his former All-NBA center as he returns to Los Angeles, singing his praises while also expressing appreciation for his willingness to work with Redick.

"I’ll start by saying I miss being around him," Redick said to reporters. "He’s a fantastic human being, wonderful teammate. For a guy whose a superstar, whose been in the Olympics and won the Finals and All-NBA, probably had a decent amount of skepticism with a coach whose never coached before. A former podcaster, if you will. For him to just accept me and be open to a relationship and coaching was big-time. Speaks a lot to who he is as a person. I certainly miss him as a player but... He's just a pleasure to be around every day."

Redick and Davis's professional relationship did not last very long; Redick took over as the Lakers' head coach before this season began and Davis was gone by the February 6 deadline. Clearly, though, it left a mark on the rookie head coach.

While Davis won’t be on the court for the Mavericks on Tuesday as he continues to recover from an ijury, it will nevertheless be an emotional evening for a multitude of reasons in Los Angeles.

More of the Latest Around the NBA

feed

Published
Liam McKeone
LIAM MCKEONE

Liam McKeone is a senior writer for the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has been in the industry as a content creator since 2017, and prior to joining SI in May 2024, McKeone worked for NBC Sports Boston and The Big Lead. In addition to his work as a writer, he has hosted the Press Pass Podcast covering sports media and The Big Stream covering pop culture. A graduate of Fordham University, he is always up for a good debate and enjoys loudly arguing about sports, rap music, books and video games. McKeone has been a member of the National Sports Media Association since 2020.

Home/NBA