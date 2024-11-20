SI

Lakers' JJ Redick Jokingly Calls Out Will Hardy Before His First Game Against Jazz

JJ Redick laughed as he called out Utah coach Will Hardy before their NBA Cup matchup on Tuesday night.

Blake Silverman

Los Angeles Lakers head coach Redick cheers on his team.
Los Angeles Lakers head coach Redick cheers on his team. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

JJ Redick wants to take it to Will Hardy and the Utah Jazz.

The first-year Lakers coach gets up for any game, of course, but he appeared to have some extra juice for L.A.'s NBA Cup matchup against Utah and Hardy, specifically.

Before Tuesday's game, Redick was asked about the Lakers' first home NBA Cup game of the season, but he took the opportunity to jokingly call out Hardy.

"The court's very bright," Redick said to reporters about the Lakers' yellow court adorned at Crypto.com Arena for the NBA Cup. "Staples or Crypto is always bright but the yellow court makes it worse. But I'm focusing on the regular season and just getting wins. Obviously, we all want to participate in the knockout stage of the cup.

"For me, I'm excited because this is my first time coaching against Will Hardy. So, I want to beat his a--."

Mic drop.

Redick laughed as he was off to finish preparations for Hardy and the Jazz. The Lakers are 1-0 so far in NBA Cup play and 10-3 on the season. Hardy's Jazz are looking for their first Cup win, sitting at 0-1, while they're 3-10 in the regular season.

Redick, 40, and Hardy, 36, are two of the youngest head coaches in the NBA. We'll see who gets the first of many battles between the two innovative basketball minds.

More of the Latest Around the NBA

feed

Published
Blake Silverman
BLAKE SILVERMAN

Blake Silverman is a breaking/trending news writer at Sports Illustrated. Blake has covered the WNBA, NBA, G League and college basketball since 2021 for numerous sites including Winsidr, SB Nation's Detroit Bad Boys and A10Talk. He graduated from Michigan State University before receiving a master's degree in sports journalism from St. Bonaventure University. Outside of work, he's probably binging the latest Netflix documentary, at a yoga studio or enjoying everything Detroit sports. A lifelong Michigander, he lives in suburban Detroit with his wife, young son and their personal petting zoo of two cats and a dog.

Home/NBA