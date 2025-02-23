Lakers' JJ Redick Had Odd Way of Explaining How He'll Know Luka Doncic is 'Back'
Though the Los Angeles Lakers were widely viewed as the "winners" in the trade for superstar Luka Doncic, the Doncic era in Los Angeles has gotten off to a slow start. This was not necessarily a surprise because Doncic was coming off a calf injury when he joined the team, but the Lakers likely aren't pleased that they lost their last two games to struggling teams in the Charlotte Hornets and Utah Jazz.
In his first three games as a Laker, Doncic scored a high of 16 points, though he did start on a minutes restriction. Ahead of the Lakers' matchup against the Denver Nuggets on Saturday, Lakers head coach JJ Redick appeared ready to see Doncic take off for the team, saying that Doncic will "have the ball in his hands a lot." Before the game, Redick also had an odd way of detailing how he will know Doncic is back.
"I want at least one blackout episode where he's screaming indiscriminately at no one in particular because he's excited," Redick told the media on Saturday. "That means he's back. That's the Luka I know, the killer."
It appears Doncic might have had that moment against the Nuggets. Shortly after Redick's unusual quote, Doncic played the best half of his young Lakers career. In the first half against the Nuggets, Doncic scored 19 points with five rebounds and five assists. He made also made three of his six attempts from behind the arc, including one in the final minute of the half that had Doncic fired up in the manner Redick was talking about.
The Lakers took a 63-54 lead at the half, and Doncic will look to add to his impressive night over the final two quarters of the night.