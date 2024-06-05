Lakers, Klutch Agree on Anthony Davis Being Top Priority for New Head Coach
The Los Angeles Lakers and Klutch Sports, the agency led by Rich Paul that represents stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis, are in agreement that the franchise's next coach should be one that is focused on the future of the Lakers with Davis as the lead star, according to a report from Jovan Buha of The Athletic.
This should not be a surprise, especially considering James's age. The superstar turns 40 in December, and has a player option this summer that he can exercise to return to the Lakers. James could also opt out of his deal and enter free agency, or simply sign an extension to remain with the franchise beyond next season. Ultimately, it comes down to where James best believes he can win and how long he wants to continue to play.
"The Lakers have made it known, as well as Klutch Sports CEO and Davis's agent Rich Paul, that this should be more of a Davis hire than a LeBron James hire, given that LeBron may only play another year, two years, three years max in the NBA and Davis is signed for another four years with the Lakers," Buha said on his Buha's Block Podcast YouTube channel.
Buha noted that Davis's rapport with James Borrego, an assistant for the Pelicans, elevated him up the list of candidates for the head coaching job with the Lakers. Borrego is also a candidate in Cleveland for the vacant job with the Cavaliers. If Cleveland moves in a different direction, there's potential for Borrego to be in play for an assistant job on the Lakers' staff with reported head coach frontrunner JJ Redick.
Regardless of who the head coach may ultimately be, it's clear that Davis will sign off on it before it goes final. Expect the incoming coach, who is expected to be Redick, to have a heavy hand in ushering in the post-LeBron James era.