Lakers Receive Unfortunate Injury Update Regarding LeBron James's Groin Strain
LeBron James could miss one-to-two weeks with a groin strain, the injury he suffered during Saturday night's Los Angeles Lakers 111-101 loss to the Boston Celtics. ESPN's Shams Charania reported the news on Sunday.
James will be undergoing another evaluation after 24 hours, meaning his return timeline could change depending how that evaluation goes.
The four-time NBA champion left Saturday night's game in the fourth quarter with the injury and didn't return to the game. In the 35 minutes he played before leaving, James scored 22 points, 14 rebounds and nine assists.
The hope is for James to be able to return for the last month of the regular season as the Lakers likely prepare for the postseason. They currently sit No. 3 in the Western Conference with a 40-22 record. It's possible James could miss the Lakers' two upcoming contests against the No. 2 Denver Nuggets if he doesn't return in the next two weeks.
James leads the team with an average of 25 points, 8.2 rebounds and 8.5 assists per game.