Lakers Rule Luka Doncic Out for Thursday Night Game at Trail Blazers

Doncic has been on the mend from a calf injury suffered in December.

Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic dribbles the ball. / Chris Nicoll-Imagn Images
Luka Doncic will miss Thursday night's Los Angeles Lakers game vs. the Portland Trail Blazers as he continues to deal with a calf injury, NBA insider Marc Stein reported.

This decision comes one day after he played 33 minutes vs. the Charlotte Hornets in his first time playing without limited minutes with the Lakers since being traded earlier this month.

He suffered the calf injury on Christmas Day, and he returned back to action on Feb. 10. Wednesday night was his third appearance as a Laker, and he struggled by making just 5-of-18 shots and only one three-pointer out of nine attempts.

Lakers coach JJ Redick had said ahead of Wednesday's game that Doncic would be "fine" competing without limited minutes because of the All-Star break giving him some extra time to recover. It hasn't been stated whether or not Doncic suffered a setback in his recovery, and L.A. is happy with his recovery per Stein's report, but this decision definitely sparks a red flag for NBA fans.

Doncic was traded to the Lakers on Feb. 2 in a blockbuster move that sent Anthony Davis to the Dallas Mavericks in return.

Madison Williams is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where she specializes in tennis but covers a wide range of sports from a national perspective. Before joining SI in 2022, Williams worked at The Sporting News. Having graduated from Augustana College, she completed a master’s in sports media at Northwestern University. She is a dog mom and an avid reader.

